Buy These 3 Putnam Mutual Funds for Steady Gains

Putnam Investments managed assets worth $176 billion as of July 2022. The company operates in North America, Europe and Asia through offices in Boston, London, Sydney, Munich, Singapore and Tokyo.

After introducing its fund in 1937, Putnam Investments gradually evolved into one of the most-renowned global financial investment companies. It provides a wide range of financial services, including 60 institutional strategies. At present, this Boston-based company has more than 170 investment professionals.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Putnam mutual funds, namely Putnam Small Cap Value Fund PSLAX, Putnam Small Cap Value Fund Class Y PYSVX and Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund PNSAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Putnam Small Cap Value Fund invests the majority of its net assets in value stocks on small-cap U.S. companies with market cap similar to the companies listed on the Russell 2000 Value Index. PSLAX advisors choose to invest in stocks based on the company's valuation, financial strength, and growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends.

Putnam Small Cap Value Fund has a three-year annualized return of 12.3%. As of May 2022, PSLAX held 103 issues, with 9.8% of its net assets invested in Total Short-term Investments.

Putnam Small Cap Value Fund Class Y seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in common stocks of small-cap U.S. companies that have market-cap similar to the Russell 2000 Value Index at the time of investment. PYSVX chooses to invest in undervalued stocks based on fundamental factors like valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends.

Putnam Small Cap Value Fund Class Y fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.6%. PYSVX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund invests most of its net assets in small-cap growth stocks of U.S.-based companies that have market cap similar to the Russell 2000 Growth Index during the time of purchase. PNSAX advisors choose to invest in companies whose earnings are expected to grow faster than their competitors.

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund has a three-year annualized return of 9.9%. William J. Monroe has been the fund manager of PNSAX since 2017.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Putnam mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Putnam mutual funds.

