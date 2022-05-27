Buy These 3 Putnam Mutual Funds for Steady Gains

Putnam Investments managed assets worth $192 billion as of March 2022, with $92 billion allocated in mutual funds. The company operates in North America, Europe and Asia through offices in Boston, London, Sydney, Munich, Singapore and Tokyo.

After introducing its fund in 1937, Putnam Investments gradually evolved as one of the most-renowned global financial investment companies. It provides a wide range of financial services, including 60 institutional strategies. At present, this Boston-based company has more than 170 investment professionals.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Putnam mutual funds, namely Putnam Global Health Care Fund Class Y PHSYX, George Putnam Balanced Fund Class Y PGEYX and Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Class Y PSYGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

Putnam Global Health Care Fund Class Y seeks capital appreciation and invests mainly in common stocks of large and midsize companies. PHSYX usually invests the majority of its net assets in securities of companies in the health-care industries.

Putnam Global Health Care Fund Class Y has a three-year annualized return of 16.8%. As of February 2022, PHSYX held 49 issues, with 9% of its assets invested in UnitedHealth Group Inc.

George Putnam Balanced Fund Class Y seeks to provide capital appreciation and current income in a well-diversified portfolio. PGEYX invests primarily in bonds and common stocks (growth or value stocks or both) of large U.S. companies, with a greater focus on common stocks.

George Putnam Balanced Fund Class Y has a three-year annualized return of 8.4%. PGEYX has an expense ratio of 0.68% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Class Y seeks long-term capital appreciation and invests primarily in common stocks of small U.S. companies, with a focus on growth stocks. PSYGX invests the majority of its net assets in companies of a size similar to those in the Russell 2000 Growth Index.

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Class Y has a three-year annualized return of 12%. William Monroe has been one of the fund managers of PSYGX since 2017.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Putnam mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Putnam mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.