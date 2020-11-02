Buy These 3 Putnam Mutual Funds for Splendid Returns

Putnam Investments managed assets worth $179 billion as of the end of September 2020, with $87 billion allocated to more than 100 mutual funds. The company operates in North America, Europe and Asia through offices in Boston, London, Sydney, Frankfurt, Singapore and Tokyo.

After the introduction of its fund in 1937, Putnam Investments gradually evolved as one of the most renowned global financial investment companies. It provides a wide range of financial services, including 60 institutional strategies. At present, this Boston-based company has more than 170 investment professionals.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Putnam mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Putnam Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class Y PEMYX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of its assets in common stocks of emerging market companies that the fund manager believes have favorable investment potential. PEMYX has returned 8.5% over the past three years.

Brian S. Freiwald is one of the fund managers of PEMYX since 2019.

Putnam Income Fund Class R5 PINFX aims for high current income consistent with prudent risk. The fund mostly invests in bonds that are securitized debt instruments (such as mortgage-backed investments) and other instruments of companies and governments worldwide denominated in U.S. dollars. PINFX has three-year annualized returns of 6%.

PINFX has an expense ratio of 0.45% compared with the category average of 0.80%.

Putnam Global Technology Fund Class Y PGTYX aims for capital appreciation. The non-diversified fund invests majority of its assets in common stocks of large and midsize technology companies. PGTYX has three-year annualized returns of 27.2%.

As of the end of September 2020, PGTYX held 82 issues, with 16.68% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Putnam Investment mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

