Buy These 3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for Superb Returns

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe, with more than 2,800 employees. PIMCO had around $2.2 trillion assets under management as of Sep 30, 2021.

PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on a fixed income.

Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds — PIMCO Fixed Income SHares: Series M FXIMX, PIMCO All Asset Fund Class I-2 PALPX, and PIMCO StocksPLUS Fund Class I-2 PSKPX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

PIMCO Fixed Income SHares: Series M invests the majority of its net assets in a portfolio of U.S. and foreign fixed income instruments of different maturities, including mortgage and other asset-backed securities. FXIMX also invests in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government and corporate debt securities of U.S. and global issuers.

PIMCO Fixed Income SHares: Series M has three-year annualized returns of 5.2%. As of the end of December 2021, FXIMX held 1080 issues with 18.55% of its assets invested in Government National Mortgage Association 2.5%.

PIMCO All Asset Fund Class I-2 seeks maximum real return and preservation of real capital. PALPX is a fund of funds and invests all of its assets in the least expensive class of shares of any actively managed fund or smart-beta fund of the Trust, or PIMCO ETF Trust or PIMCO Equity Series, each of which is an affiliated open-end investment company, except other funds of funds.

PIMCO All Asset Fund Class I-2 has three-year annualized returns of 9.7%. Robert D. Arnott is one of the fund managers of PALPX since 2002.

PIMCO StocksPLUS Fund Class I-2 seeks total return, which exceeds that of the S&P 500 Index, by investing in S&P 500 Index derivatives, backed by a portfolio of fixed-income instruments. PSKPX invests a part of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies.

PIMCO StocksPLUS Fund Class I-2 has three-year annualized returns of 20%. PSKPX has an expense ratio of 0.61% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

