Buy These 3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC), founded in 1971, is an American investment management firm based in Newport Beach, CA. As of Sep 30, 2022, the company had $1.69 trillion of assets under management in various asset classes like fixed income, equities, commodities, ETFs, hedge funds and private equity.

PIMCO has more than 297 portfolio managers with an average experience of more than 17 years and 168 analysts and risk managers in 22 locations across America, Europe and Asia, including eight trading desks covering every time zone. PIMCO is trusted by various central banks, sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds, financial and non-financial corporations, foundations and endowments, financial advisors, family offices and individual investors.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds — PIMCO Inflation Response Multi-Asset Fund PPRMX, PIMCO RAE US Small Fund PMJAX and PIMCO RAE US Fund PKAPX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

PIMCO Inflation Response Multi-Asset Fund invests most of its assets in a combination of equity securities and fixed-income securities of varying maturity periods, which may or may not be registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. PPRMX advisors may also invest a small portion of its assets in derivative instruments like forwards, options, futures contracts or swap agreements of various asset classes to mitigate the negative effects of inflation.

PIMCO Inflation Response Multi-Asset Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.5%. Daniel S. He has been one of the fund managers of PPRMX since 2019.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund seeks long-term capital growth. PMJAX invests the majority of its assets in securities of small-cap companies economically tied to the United States.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund has three-year annualized returns of 16%. As of June 2022, PMJAX held 291 issues, with 3.7% of its assets invested in Dillards Inc.

PIMCO RAE US Fund invests the maximum proportion of its net assets in securities of large-cap companies, which are economically tied to the United States. PKAPX advisors choose to invest in companies based on liquidity and capacity requirements.

PIMCO RAE US Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.7%. PKAPX has an expense ratio of 0.50% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (PPRMX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (PKAPX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (PMJAX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.