Buy These 3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO, is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe, with more than 3,400 employees. PIMCO had around $1.86 trillion in assets under management as of Dec 31, 2023.

PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on a fixed income.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds, viz. PIMCO RAE US Small Fund PMJAX, PIMCO Low Duration Income Fund PFIAX and PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund PQIZX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund invests most of its net assets in securities of small market capitalization companies economically tied to the United States. PMJAX Sub-advisors choose to invest in companies that meet certain liquidity and capacity requirements.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.5%. By the end of September 2023, PMJAX held 175 issues, with 4.8% of its assets invested in Abercrombie & Fitch.

PIMCO Low Duration Income Fund invests most of its assets in a cross-sector portfolio of fixed-income securities of different maturity periods, represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. PFIAX may also invest in high-yield securities rated below investment grade Moody's, S&P or Fitch.

PIMCO Low Duration Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 1.5%. Joshua Anderson has been one of the fund managers of PFIAX since December 2022.

PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund invests most of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of income-producing investments consisting of equity and equity-related securities. PQIZX advisors choose to invest in stocks using PIMCO’s systematic equity income strategy.

PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.2%. PQIZX has an expense ratio of 1.04%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

