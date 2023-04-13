Buy These 3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe, with more than 2,800 employees. PIMCO had around $1.74 trillion assets under management as of Dec 31, 2022.

PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on a fixed income.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds, viz. PIMCO RAE US Fund PKAPX, PIMCO RAE Global ex-US Fund PZRAX and PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund PQICX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

PIMCO RAE US Fund invests the maximum proportion of its net assets in securities of large-cap companies, which are economically tied to the United States. PKAPX advisors choose to invest in companies based on liquidity and capacity requirements.

PIMCO RAE US Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.9%. Christopher J. Brightman ihas been one of the fund managers of PKAPX since 2015.

PIMCO RAE Global ex-US Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing most of its assets in Institutional Class shares of the PIMCO RAE International Fund, the PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund, and securities that are eligible investments for the underlying funds. PZRAX advisors may invest in securities that have a foreign currency denominator as well as in securities of foreign and emerging market issuers without restrictions.

PIMCO RAE Global ex-US Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.9%. PZRAX has an expense ratio of 0.35% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund invests most of its net assets in a diverse portfolio of income-producing equities and equity-related assets. PQICX advisors generally choose to invest according to PIMCO’s systematic equity income strategy.

PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.9%. As of the end of September 2022, PQICX held 181 issues, with 1.88 of its assets invested in Johnson & Johnson.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (PQICX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (PKAPX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (PZRAX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.