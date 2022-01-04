Buy These 3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for a Steady Portfolio

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe with the help of more than 2,800 employees. PIMCO had around $2.2 trillion assets under management as of Sep 30, 2021.

PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on fixed income.

Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds, viz., PIMCO StocksPLUS Small Fund Class A PCKAX, PIMCO Real Return Fund Class A PRTNX and PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A PYMAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A invests the major portion of its assets in debt securities that are expected to provide income free from federal income tax. PYMAX may invest in investment-grade municipal bonds and not more than 30% of its assets in "private activity" bonds.

PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 7.3% and sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of #1. PYMAX has an expense ratio of 0.87% compared with the category average of 0.92%.

PIMCO StocksPLUS Small Fund Class A maintains a portfolio by investing in fixed income securities related to the Russell 2000 Index, including bonds and other derivatives, to derive a higher return than the index. PCKAX focuses on investing in those fixed income instruments that PIMCO actively manages.

PIMCO StocksPLUS Small Fund Class A has returned 13.4% in three years and carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of #2. As of the end of September 2021, PCKAX held 721 issues, with 28.83% of its assets invested in Ru20intr Trs Equity 3Ml-1 *Bullet* Boa.

PIMCO Real Return Fund Class A offers maximum real return that is consistent with the preservation of capital as well as prudent investment management. PRTNX normally invests the lion’s share of its assets in inflation-indexed bonds of different maturities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities as well as corporations.

PIMCO Real Return Fund Class A has returned 8.2% in three years and sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Stephen A. Rodosky has been one of the fund managers of PRTNX since 2019.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

