Buy These 3 PIMCO Funds for Impressive Returns

PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC) founded in 1971 is an American investment management firm based in Newport Beach CA. As of March 31, 2022, the company had $2 trillion of assets under management in various asset classes like fixed income, equities, commodities, ETFs, hedge funds, and private equity.

PIMCO has more than 297 portfolio managers with an average experience of more than 17 years and 168 analysts and risk managers in 22 locations across America, Europe, and Asia, including eight trading desks covering every time zone. PIMCO is entrusted by various central banks, sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds, financial and non-financial corporations, Foundations and endowments, financial advisors, family offices, and individual investors.

Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds viz. PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Class I-2 PMJPX, PIMCO RAE US Fund Class A PKAAX, and PIMCO Inflation Response Multi-Asset Fund Class I-2 PPRMX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Class I-2 seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in small-cap US-based companies, PMJPX’s advisors invest in stocks based on fundamental requirements like liquidity and capacity.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Class I-2 has three-year annualized returns of 19.2%. As of the end of December 2021, PMJIX held 305 issues with 4.12% of its assets invested in SM Energy Co.

PIMCO RAE US Fund Class A seeks investment objective by investing the maximum proportion of its net assets in securities of U.S companies. PKAAX’s advisors choose to invest in companies based on liquidity and capacity requirements.

PIMCO RAE US Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 13.9%. PKAAX has an expense ratio of 0.81% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

PIMCO Inflation Response Multi-Asset Fund Class I-2 seeks total investment return by investing net assets in fixed Income instruments, equity securities of various affiliated and unaffiliated investment companies, futures, options, and swap instruments of various asset classes which can hedge the inflation factor. PPRMX’s fund managers can also invest a small portion of their net assets in equity-related funds.

PIMCO Inflation Response Multi-Asset Fund Class I-2 has three-year annualized returns of 10.1%. Stephen A. Rodosky is one of the fund managers of PPRMX since 2019.

