Buy These 3 PIMCO Funds for Excellent Returns

PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC), founded in 1971, is an American investment management firm based in Newport Beach, CA. As of Sep 30, 2022, the company had $1.69 trillion of assets under management in various asset classes like fixed income, equities, commodities, ETFs, hedge funds and private equity.

PIMCO has more than 297 portfolio managers with an average experience of more than 17 years and 168 analysts and risk managers in 22 locations across America, Europe and Asia, including eight trading desks covering every time zone. PIMCO is entrusted by various central banks, sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds, financial and non-financial corporations, foundations and endowments, financial advisors, family offices and individual investors.

Below, we share with you three PIMCO mutual funds, viz. PIMCO RAE US Small Fund PMJIX, PIMCO RAE US Fund PKAPX, and PIMCO Inflation Response Multi-Asset Fund PPRMX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in small-cap, U.S.-based companies. PMJIX advisors invest in stocks based on fundamental requirements like liquidity and capacity.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.0%. As of the end of June 2022, PMJIX held 291 issues, with 3.69% of its assets invested in Dillards Inc.

PIMCO RAE US Fund invests the maximum proportion of its net assets in securities of large-cap companies, which are economically tied to U.S. PKAPX advisors choose to invest in companies based on liquidity and capacity requirements.

PIMCO RAE US Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.5%. PKAPX has an expense ratio of 0.50% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

PIMCO Inflation Response Multi-Asset Fund invests most of its assets in a combination of Fixed Income securities of varying maturity period along with equity securities of affiliated and non-affiliated investment companies, which may or may not be registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. PPRMX advisors may also invest a small portion of its assets in derivative instruments like forwards, options, futures contracts or swap agreements, of various asset classes to mitigate the negative effects of inflation.

PIMCO Inflation Response Multi-Asset Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.5%. Stephen A. Rodosky has been one of the fund managers of PPRMX since January 2019.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.