Buy These 3 PGIM Mutual Funds for Broad Market Exposure

PGIM is a global investment manager with $1.5 trillion in assets under management and has more than 1,500 professionals in offices, serving clients in more than 30 countries.

PGIM mutual fund products include fixed income ($928 billion), equities ($269 billion), alternatives ($350 billion) and multi-asset solutions ($108 billion). The majority of its assets are invested in fixed-income products. It has a research-driven investment approach and specialized expertise across asset classes, and benefits from the risk-management capabilities integrated across all PGIM investment portfolios. All of these factors make it a reliable investment option.

We have chosen three PGIM mutual funds, PGIM Quant Solutions International Eq (PJRQX), PGIM Quant Solutions Large-Cap Cor Eq (PTMAX) and PGIM Jennison Value (PBEAX), which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

PGIM Quant Solutions International Eq fund invests a majority of its assets in infrastructure companies in the United States and overseas.

Wen Jin has been the lead manager of PJRQX since Dec. 31, 2011. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (4.2%), Tencent Holdings Limited (1.5%) and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (1.5%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

PJRQX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 21.9% and 10.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.78%. PJRQX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

PGIM Quant Solutions Large-Cap Cor Eq fund seeks long-term after-tax growth of capital. PTMAX invests its assets in the common stock and convertible preferred securities of large and medium-sized U.S. companies.

Stacie L. Mintz has been the lead manager of PTMAX since Dec. 31, 2007. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (8.2%), Microsoft Corp (7.4%), and Apple Inc. (6.9%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

PTMAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.9% and 12.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.70%. PTMAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

PGIM Jennison Value fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. PBEAX invests its total assets in the common stock and convertible securities of companies that it believes provide investment returns above those of the Standard & Poor's 500 Composite Stock Price Index (S&P 500 Index) or the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Composite Index.

Warren N. Koontz has been the lead manager of PBEAX since Sept. 2, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4.8%), Alphabet Inc. (3.9%), and Walmart Inc. (3.6%) as of Nov. 30, 2025.

PBEAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 17.2% and 10.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.89%. PBEAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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