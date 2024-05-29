Buy These 3 Nuveen Mutual Funds for Steady Gains

With $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of Mar 31, 2024, Nuveen, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. It manages a wide range of mutual funds, including both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and foreign funds. Founded in 1898 by John Nuveen, the company currently has more than $429 billion of assets invested in fixed-income bonds.

Nuveen manages assets across a wide range of asset classes and products. Also, Nuveen offers financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. The company provides these services through its independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG NWCAX, Nuveen International Small Cap NWAIX, Nuveen Core Equity Premier TRPGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. companies with market capitalizations in excess of $4 billion at the time of purchase. In arriving at their investment decision, the advisors evaluate each company’s performance, relative to peers, with respect to ESG factors provided by independent ESG research vendors.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG has three-year annualized returns of 7.6%. As of January 2024, NWCAX held 40 issues, with 13.2% of its assets invested in Microsoft.

Nuveen International Small Cap invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in small-cap companies. NWAIX advisors also invest in securities of non-U.S. companies, options, futures and derivatives.

Nuveen International Small Cap has five-year annualized returns of 2.5%. Dean G. DuMonthier has been one of the fund managers of NWAIX since May 2019.

Nuveen Core Equity Premier invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities that it believes have the potential for capital appreciation, dividend generation, or both. TRPGX advisors primarily invest in large-cap companies.

Nuveen Core Equity Premier has three-year annualized returns of 8.7%. TRPGX has an expense ratio of 0.55%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all mid-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (TRPGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (NWCAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (NWAIX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.