Buy These 3 Nuveen Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.1 trillion of assets under management as of Jun 30, 2021. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely Nuveen Mid Cap Value Fd FACSX, Nuveen Dividend Value Fund FAQIX and Nuveen Multi Cap Value Fund NQVRX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Nuveen Mid Cap Value Fd seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in common stocks of mid-cap companies. FACSX defines mid-cap companies as those that have market capitalization within the range of the companies on the Russell MidcapA Index on the last business day of the month in which its most recent reconstitution was completed.

Nuveen Mid Cap Value Fd has three-year annualized returns of 8.6%. As of July 2022, FACSX held 76 issues, with 2.2% of its assets invested in Devon Energy.

Nuveen Dividend Value Fund invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities. FAQIX invests in convertible securities in pursuit of both long-term growth of capital and income, and may invest a part of its assets in non-dollar denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers.

Nuveen Dividend Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.2%. FAQIX has an expense ratio of 0.71% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Nuveen Multi Cap Value Fund invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities of companies with large, medium and small capitalizations. NQVRX invests primarily in U.S. equity securities, but it may invest a part of its net assets in non-U.S. equity securities, including emerging markets.

Nuveen Multi Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.9%. Jon E. Bosse has been one of the fund managers of NQVRX since 1997.

