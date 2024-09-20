Buy These 3 Nuveen Mutual Funds for Exciting Returns

With $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, Nuveen, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. It manages a wide range of mutual funds, including both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and foreign funds. Founded in 1898 by John Nuveen, the company currently has more than $429 billion of assets invested in fixed-income bonds and $388 billion in equities.

Nuveen manages assets across a wide range of asset classes and products. Also, it offers financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. The company provides these services through its independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely Nuveen Large Cap Value TRLWX, Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity TCSEX, Nuveen Core Equity Premier TRPGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Nuveen Large Cap Value invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities of large-cap domestic and foreign companies as defined by the Russell 1000 Value Index. TRLWX advisors generally invest in companies that appear undervalued based on evaluation of their potential worth.

Nuveen Large Cap Valuehas three-year annualized returns of 9.4%. As of April 2024, TRLWX held 85 issues, with 4% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase.

Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in equities of small-cap companies. TCSEX advisors define small-cap as securities that, at the time of purchase, fall within the capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 2000 Index.

Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity has three-year annualized returns of 5.3%. TCSEX has an expense ratio of 0.71%.

Nuveen Core Equity Premier invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities that it believes have the potential for capital appreciation, dividend generation, or both. TRPGX advisors primarily invest in large-cap companies.

Nuveen Core Equity Premier has three-year annualized returns of 10.1%. Valerie Grant has been one of the fund managers of TRPGX since November 2022.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all mid-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (TCSEX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TRPGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TRLWX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.