Buy These 3 Northern Mutual Funds for Big Gains

Northern Trust is one of the major asset management companies, providing a variety of investment solutions and strategies to individuals and institutions. The company manages assets worth more than $1 trillion (as of Sep 30, 2020) based on assets raised in the country. It has investment professionals, with experience of more than 15 years.

Founded in 1889, Northern Trust at present has more than 19,000 employees worldwide in about 22 locations. Moreover, all Northern Trust funds bear a low sales load, which makes them solid investment choices.

Below we focus on three top-ranked Northern Trust mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Northern Large Cap Core Fund NOLCX seeks capital appreciation for the long run. The fund invests the lion's share of its assets in equity securities of large-cap domestic companies that may also include non-U.S large-cap companies traded in the United States. NOLCX has returned 6.2% over the past three years and carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

NOLCXhas an expense ratio of 0.46% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

Northern Arizona Tax-Exempt Fund NOAZX seeks to offer high current income exempted from regular federal income tax and Arizona State personal income tax by investing in municipal instruments. The fund invests the majority of its assets in debt instruments that pay interest exempted from regular federal income tax and in instruments that provide income exempted from Arizona State personal income tax. NOAZX carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 3.3%.

As of the end of Sep 30, 2020, NOAZX held 109 issues, with 3.44% of its assets invested in PHOENIX ARIZ CIVIC IMPT CORP ARPT REV 5%.

Northern Ultra-Short Fixed Income Fund NUSFX aims to maximize total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in fixed-income securities. It mostly invests in investment grade domestic debt obligations. NUSFX holds a Zacks Rank #2 and has returned 2.4% in three years.

Morten Olsen is one of the fund managers of NUSFX since 2016.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Northern Trust mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

