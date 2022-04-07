Buy These 3 Northern Mutual Funds for a Shining Portfolio

Northern Trust is one of the major asset management companies, providing a variety of investment solutions and strategies to individuals and institutions. The company managed assets worth more than $1.2 trillion as of Sep 30, 2021, based on assets raised in the country. It has investment professionals, with experience of more than 15 years.

Founded in 1889, Northern Trust has more than 19,000 employees worldwide in about 22 locations. Moreover, all Northern Trust funds bear a low sales load, making them solid investment choices.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Northern mutual funds, namely, Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund Class K NUESX, Northern Large Cap Value Fund NOLVX, and Northern Active M International Equity Fund NMIEX Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Northern mutual funds.

Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund Class K seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets along with borrowings if any, in equity securities of large and mid-cap US companies. NUESX fund management makes an investment decision based on the business environment, governance, and ratings of third-party vendors.

Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund Class K has three-year annualized returns of 18.9%. As of the end of September 2021, NUESX held 170 issues with 5.79% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

Northern Large Cap Value Fund seeks short-term capital appreciation by investing a sizeable portion of its net assets in large-cap companies. NOLVX advisors consider large-cap companies that have market capitalization similar to companies listed in the Russell 1000Â Value Index at the time of investment.

Northern Large Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12%. NOLVX has an expense ratio of 0.57% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Northern Active M International Equity Fund aims to invest most of its net assets in equity securities of issuers listed in developed countries irrespective of their market capitalization. NMIEX advisors may invest a small portion of its net assets in emerging market equities as well.

Northern Active M International Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.5%. Christopher E. Vella is the fund managers of NMIEX since June 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Northern mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Northern mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.