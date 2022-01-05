Buy These 3 Northern Mutual Funds for a Shining Portfolio

Founded in 1889, Northern Trusts managed assets worth more than $1.57 trillion as of Sep 30, 2021, based on assets raised in the country. The company generally focuses on funds that have a long-term performance goal. Moreover, the Northern funds do not bear a sales load, making them strong investment choices for those seeking low-cost funds.

Northern Trusts is one of the major asset management companies, providing a variety of investment solutions and strategies to both individuals and institutions. It comprises investment professionals with experience of more than 15 years. At present, the company has more than 20 branches globally with around 18,800 employees.

Below we focus on three top-ranked Northern mutual funds, viz., Northern Arizona Tax-Exempt Fund NOAZX, Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund Class K NUESX, and Northern Large Cap Core Fund NOLCX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Northern funds.

Northern Arizona Tax-Exempt Fund seeks to offer a high current income exempted from regular federal income tax and Arizona State personal income tax by investing in municipal instruments. NOAZX invests the majority of its assets in debt instruments that pay interest exempted from regular federal income tax and in instruments that provide income exempted from Arizona State personal income tax.

Northern Arizona Tax-Exempt Fund has three-year annualized returns of 3.7%. As of the end of September 2021, NOAZX held 142 issues, with 3% of its assets invested in MARICOPA CNTY ARIZ INDL DEV AUTH HOSP REV 5%.

Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund Class K aims to provide long-term capital appreciation. NUESX invests the majority of assets in equity securities of large and mid-capitalization U.S. companies that the investment adviser believes have favorable environmental, social and governance (ESG) characteristics under a third-party vendor's rating methodology.

Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund Class K has returned 21.6% in three years. NUESX has an expense ratio of 0.39% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

Northern Large Cap Core Fund seeks capital appreciation for the long run. The fund invests the lion's share of its assets in equity securities of large-cap domestic companies that may also include non-U.S. large-capitalization companies traded in the United States.

Northern Large Cap Core Fund has returned 17.4% over the past three years. Mark C. Sodergren is the fund manager of NOLCX since 2011.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Northern mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Northern funds.

