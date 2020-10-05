Buy These 3 Non-US Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

Non-U.S. mutual funds provide excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of countries including the emerging and developed markets. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove more profitable than those with significant domestic exposure.

Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund- Class R6 PDEQX aims for long-term growth of capital. The fund mostly invests in the equity and equity-related securities of companies located in emerging markets countries. PDEQX has three-year annualized returns of 16.8%.

As of the end of Aug 2020, PDEQX held 46 issues with 6.46% of its assets invested in MercadoLibre Inc.

Fidelity Series International Growth Fund FIGSX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in non-U.S. securities especially common stocks of companies located in emerging markets. The fund normally invests in companies that the fund manager believes have above-average growth potential. FIGSX has three-annualized returns of 11.6%.

FIGSXhas an expense ratio of 0.01% compared with the category average of 1.11%.

BNY Mellon Global Emerging Markets Fund - Class A DGEAX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The non-diversified fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks and other equity securities of companies that have their principal place of business, or majority of assets or business in emerging market countries. DGEAX has three-year annualized returns of nearly 8%.

Robert Marshall-Lee is one of the fund managers of DGEAX since 2014.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all non-U.S. mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.