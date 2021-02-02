Buy These 3 Non-US Mutual Funds for Explosive Returns

Non-U.S. mutual funds provide excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of countries, including emerging and developed markets. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove more profitable than those with significant domestic exposure.

Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

American Funds New World Fund Class A NEWFX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests in common stocks of companies with significant exposure to countries with developing economies and/or markets. NEWFX has three-annualized returns of 10.2%.

NEWFX has an expense ratio of 1.00% compared with the category average of 1.31%.

John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class A JEMQX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity and equity-related securities of emerging-market issuers. JEMQX has three-year annualized returns of 11.4%.

Kathryn L. Langridge is one of the fund managers of JEMQX since 2015.

Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares VWIGX seeks to provide long-term capital growth to its investors. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies located outside the United States. It invests across all market capitalizations. VWIGX has three-year annualized returns of 20.2%.

As of the end of September 2020, VWIGX held 127 issues with 6.27% of its assets invested in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR.

