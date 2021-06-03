Buy These 3 Non-US Mutual Funds for Alluring Returns

Non-U.S. mutual funds provide excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of countries, including emerging and developed markets. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove more profitable than those with significant domestic exposure.

Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc. Investor A Shares MDILX aims for capital appreciation over the long term. The fund invests majority of assets in stocks of companies located outside the United States. MDILX invests a minimum of 75% of its total assets in global equity securities of any market capitalization. This Non-US Mutual fund has a three-year annualized return of 12.8%.

MDILX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund FEMKX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of assets in securities of issuers in emerging markets and other investments that are tied economically to emerging markets. FEMKX has three-year annualized returns of 15.2%.

John Dance is the fund manager of FEMKX since 2019.

American Funds New World Fund Class A NEWFX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests in common stocks of companies with significant exposure to countries with developing economies and/or markets. NEWFX has three-year annualized returns of 13.4%.

As of the end of March 2021, NEWFX held 553 issues with 2.31% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all non-U.S. mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.