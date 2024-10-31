Buy These 3 Municipal Bond Funds to Lessen Your Risk

The debt securities category will always be the first choice for risk-averse investors because this class of instruments provides a regular income at low levels of risk. Income from regular dividends helps to ease the pain caused by plunging stock prices.

When considering the safety of capital invested, municipal bond mutual funds are second only to those investing in government securities. In addition, interest income earned from these securities is exempt from federal taxes and, in many cases, state taxes.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked municipal bond funds, viz., Colorado Bond Shares Tax Exempt HICOX, American Funds Tax-Aware Conservative Growth and Income Portfolio TAIAX and Invesco Limited Term Municipal Income AITFX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of municipal bond funds.

Colorado Bond Shares Tax Exempt invests the majority of its net assets in tax-exempt bonds and other tax-exempt securities, including tax-exempt notes and tax-exempt municipal leases of the State of Colorado and related organizations. HICOX declares dividends daily and distributes them monthly.

Colorado Bond Shares Tax Exempt has three-year annualized returns of 3.1%. As of June 2024, HICOX had 32.3% of its assets invested in Total Misc. Bonds.

American Funds Tax-Aware Conservative Growth and Income Portfolio invests in a variety of U.S. funds in different combinations and weightings. The funds it invests in generate income from their investments and may include growth-and-income, equity-income, balanced and fixed-income funds.

American Funds Tax-Aware Conservative Growth and Income Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 5.7%. Andrew B. Suzman has been one of the fund managers of TAIAX since May 2012.

Invesco Limited Term Municipal Income seeks income exempted from federal tax by investing most of its assets in investment-grade municipal debt securities that either pay interest, are excluded from gross income for federal income tax purposes, or do not produce income that will be considered an item of preference for purposes of the alternative minimum tax. AITFX advisors try to maintain a dollar-weighted average with an effective portfolio maturity of five years or less.

Invesco Limited Term Municipal Income has three-year annualized returns of 1.4%. AITFX has an expense ratio of 0.34%.

