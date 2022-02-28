Buy These 3 Mid-Cap Value Funds for Solid Returns

The mid-cap value mutual funds provide excellent opportunities for investors looking for returns with lesser risk by gaining exposure to stocks that are available at a discounted price. While large companies are normally known for stability and the smaller ones for growth, mid-caps offer growth and stability simultaneously. Companies with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid cap.

Meanwhile, value mutual funds are those that invest in stocks trading at discounts to book value and have a low price-to-earnings ratio along with high dividend yields. Value investing is always a coveted strategy, and for a good reason. After all, who doesn’t want to add stocks that have low PEs, a solid outlook and decent dividends? However, not all value funds solely comprise companies that primarily use their earnings to pay out dividends. Investors interested in choosing value funds for yield, should surely check the mutual fund yield.

Below we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap value mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Value Fund FDVLX, Fidelity Mid Cap Value Fund FSMVX and Victory Integrity Mid-Cap Value Fund Class A MAIMX. Each has earned a Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Value Fund aims for capital appreciation. FDVLX invests primarily in common stocks, both domestic and foreign issuers that possess valuable fixed assets or that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC believes are undervalued in the marketplace in relation to factors such as assets, earnings, or growth potential.

Fidelity Value Fund has a three-year annualized return of 19%. FDVLX has an expense ratio of 0.57% as compared with the category average of 1.01%.

Fidelity Mid Cap Value Fund invests a large chunk of its assets in securities of those mid-cap companies that have market capitalizations similar to those included on the S&P MidCap 400 Index or the Russell Midcap Index. FSMVX seeks capital growth for the long run. Fidelity Mid Cap Value Fund invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. companies.

Fidelity Mid Cap Value Fund has a three-year annualized return of 13.3%. Neil Nabar has been the portfolio manager of FSMVX since July 2021.

Victory Integrity Mid-Cap Value Fund Class A aims for capital appreciation. MAIMX invests majority of the fund's assets in equity securities of mid-capitalization corporations to achieve the fund's investment objective.

Victory Integrity Mid-Cap Value Fund Class A has a three-year annualized return of 14.8%. As of the end of December 2021, MAIMX held 124 issues, with 1.45% of its assets invested in Devon Energy Corp.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all mid-cap value mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.