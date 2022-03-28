Buy These 3 Mid-Cap Growth Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

For high returns, investors can choose mid-cap funds that bear lesser risk than small caps. Mid-cap funds are unfazed by broader market gyrations, making them ideal bets amid the current erratic macroeconomic conditions.

Also, when capital appreciation takes precedence over dividend payouts over the long term, growth funds should be natural choices for investors. These funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks of firms whose value is projected to rise over the long term.

However, a relatively higher tolerance to risk and the willingness to park funds for the longer term are necessary while investing in these securities. This is because these may experience relatively more fluctuations than the other fund classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap growth mutual funds, viz, Congress Mid Cap Growth Fund Retail Class CMIDX, PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth Fund - Class A PEEAX and AB Discovery Growth Fund Class A CHCLX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Mid Cap Growth mutual funds .

Congress Mid Cap Growth Fund Retail Class seeks long-term capital appreciation. CMIDX invests the majority of its assets in publicly-traded stocks of U.S. companies with mid-size market capitalization.

Congress Mid Cap Growth Fund Retail Class has three-year annualized returns of 20.4%. As of October 2021, CMIDX held 40 issues, with 3.13% of its assets invested in PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC.

PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth Fund - Class A seeks long-term capital appreciation. PEEAX invests the majority of its assets in equity and equity-related securities of medium-sized companies with the potential for above-average growth.

PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth Fund - Class A has three-year annualized returns of 17.6%. Sheetal Prasad has been one of the fund managers of PEEAX since 2017.

AB Discovery Growth Fund Class A seeks long-term growth of capital. CHCLX invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities in small and mid-cap companies.

AB Discovery Growth Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 14.2%. CHCLX has an expense ratio of 0.96% compared with the category average of 1.09%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all mid-cap growth mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Mid-Cap Growth mutual funds .

