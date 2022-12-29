Buy These 3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Blend funds, also known as hybrid funds, aim for value appreciation by capital gains. They owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great picks for investors looking for a mix of growth and value investment. In addition, a mid-cap blend fund is a type of equity mutual fund that holds a mix of value and growth stocks in its portfolio, where the market cap of the stocks is generally between $2 billion and $10 billion.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely Clarkston Partners Fund CFSMX, RMB SMID Cap Fund RMBMX and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund FMCSX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Clarkston Partners Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. small and medium market-cap companies. Its investments may include common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities. CFSMX may also invest in foreign equity securities through American Depositary Receipts. The fund has returned 11% over the past three years.

As of June 2022, CFSMX held 21 issues, with 9.2% of its assets invested in Change Healthcare Inc.

RMB SMID Cap Fund invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities of companies with small to mid-market capitalization. RMBMX defines small to mid-cap companies as those with a market cap between $100 million and $10 billion at the time of purchase. The fund has returned 10.9% over the past three years.

RMBMX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared with the category average of 1.09%.

Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of mid-cap companies (companies with market capitalization similar to companies on the Russell MidcapA Index or the S&P MidCap 400A Index). FMCSX typically invests in growth and value stocks. The fund has returned 12.6% over the past three years.

John Roth has been one of the fund managers of FMCSX since 2011.

