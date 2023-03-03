Buy These 3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns

Blend funds, also known as hybrid funds, aim for value appreciation by capital gains. They owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great picks for investors looking for a mix of growth and value investment. In addition, a mid-cap blend fund is a type of equity mutual fund that holds a mix of value and growth stocks in its portfolio, where the market cap of the stocks is generally between $2 billion and $10 billion.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely Ave Maria Value Fund AVEMX, JPMorgan Mid Cap Equity Fund VSNGX and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund FMCSX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Ave Maria Value Fund invests primarily in common stocks believed to be priced at a discount to their true value. It invests the majority of its net assets in companies meeting its religious criteria. AVEMX invests in securities of companies of various market caps. The fund has returned 13.6% over the past three years.

As of September 2022, AVEMX held 35 issues, with 15% of its assets invested in Texas Pacific Land Corp.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Equity Fund invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities of mid-cap companies. For its purposes, mid-cap companies are defined as companies with market capitalizations equal to those within the Russell MidcapA Index at the time of purchase. The fund has returned 10% over the past three years.

VSNGX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 1.09%.

Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of mid-cap companies (companies with market capitalization similar to those on the Russell MidcapA Index or the S&P MidCap 400A Index). FMCSX typically invests in growth and value stocks. The fund has returned 13.3% over the past three years.

Nicola Stafford has been one of the fund managers of FMCSX since 2017.

