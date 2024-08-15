Buy These 3 MFS Mutual Funds for Great Returns

Renowned global asset manager, MFS provides an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth over $627.8 billion as of Jul 31, 2024.

The company has more than 2,000 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds — MFS Mid Cap Value MVCJX, MFS Blended Research Core Equity MUETX and MFS Growth MFEGX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Mid Cap Value invests most of its net assets in medium market capitalizations. MVCJX advisors also invest in equity securities.

MFS Mid Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 8.3%. As of March 2024, MVCJX held 141 issues, with 1.6% of its assets invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in equity securities, including common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity has three-year annualized returns of 11.3%. Matthew W. Krummell has been one of the fund managers of MUETX since May 2008.

MFS Growth Fund seeks long-term growth of capital. MFEGX invests most of its assets in common stocks and related securities such as preferred stocks, convertible securities and depositary receipts for those securities, of emerging growth companies.

MFS Growth Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.3%. MFEGX has an expense ratio of 0.82%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (MFEGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MUETX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MVCJX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.