Buy These 3 MFS Mutual Funds for Striking Returns

Renowned global asset manager MFS aims to provide an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth over $651.5 billion as of Apr 30, 2021.

The company has 1,900 employees dedicated to addressing clients’ needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios investing in not only domestic and global stocks but also fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, São Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Class R4 MVCJX aims for capital appreciation and invests the majority of its assets in companies with medium-market capitalizations. Such companies have market capitalizations similar to those companies that are included in the Russell Midcap Value Index. MVCJX has three-year annualized returns of 13.3%.

Kevin J. Schmitz is the fund manager of MVCJX since 2008.

MFS Global Real Estate Fund Class A MGLAX aims for total return. The fund mostly invests in equity securities of U.S. and foreign real estate-related investments. It has three-year annualized returns of 12.2%.

As of the end of March 2021, MGLAX held 63 issues with 5.94% of its assets invested in Prologis Inc.

MFS Growth Fund Class R3 MFEHX focuses on capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities. The fund’s advisor invests MFEHX’s assets in stocks of companies that the advisor believes have the potential for more-than-average earnings growth against other growth companies. MFEHX has three-year annualized returns of 23.5%.

MFEHX has an expense ratio of 0.87% compared with the category average of 1.01%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (MGLAX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (MFEHX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (MVCJX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.