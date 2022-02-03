Buy These 3 MFS Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Renowned global asset manager, MFS, provides an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth over $692.8 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.

The company has 1,900 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds, viz, MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A OTCAX, MFS Municipal Income Fund Class A1 MMIDX and MFS Value Fund Class 529A EAVLX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A aims for capital appreciation. OTCAX invests the majority of its assets in securities of medium-market-capitalization companies. According to MFS, medium-market-capitalization issuers are those that have market capitalization similar to those of companies included on the Russell Midcap Growth Index over the last 13 months at the time of purchase.

MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 28.4%. Eric B. Fischman has been one of the fund managers of OTCAX since 2008.

MFS Municipal Income Fund Class A1 invests the bulk of its assets in municipal securities that are believed to provide interest income free from federal income tax. MMIDX seeks returns through tax-free income and growth of capital and may invest more than one-fourth of its assets in those municipal instruments related to education, healthcare, utilities and housing.

MFS Municipal Income Fund Class A1has three-year annualized returns of 5.2%. As of the end of December 2021, MMIDX held 2,389 issues with 0.69% of its assets invested in PUERTO RICO COMWLTH 8%.

MFS Value Fund Class 529A aims for capital growth. EAVLX mostly invests in equity securities of companies it perceives as undervalued. These securities may comprise common stocks and other securities that have an ownership interest in an organization or other issuer.

MFS Value Fund Class 529A has three-year annualized returns of 18.9%. EAVLX has an expense ratio of 0.88% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

