Buy These 3 MFS Mutual Funds for Scintillating Returns

Renowned global asset manager, MFS provides an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth over $668.7 billion as of Nov 30, 2021.

The company has 1,900 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, São Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds, viz, MFS Growth Fund Class R3 MFEHX, MFS Value Fund Class 529A EAVLX, and MFS Municipal Income Fund Class A1 MMIDX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Growth Fund Class R3 focuses on capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities. The fund’s advisor invests MFEHX’s assets in stocks of companies that have the potential for more-than-average earnings growth against the other growth companies.

MFS Growth Fund Class R3 has three-year annualized returns of 26.4%. Eric B. Fischman has been one of the fund managers of MFEHX since 2002.

MFS Value Fund Class 529A aims for capital growth. EAVLX mostly invests in equity securities of companies it perceives as undervalued. These securities may comprise common stocks and other securities that have an ownership interest in an organization or other issuer.

MFS Value Fund Class 529A has returned 12.5% over the last three years. As of the end of November 2021, EAVLX held 77 issues with 4.4% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MFS Municipal Income Fund Class A1 invests the bulk of its assets in municipal securities that are believed to provide interest income free from federal income tax. MMIDX seeks returns through tax-free income and growth of capital and may invest more than one-fourth of its assets in those municipal instruments related to education, healthcare, utilities and housing.

MFS Municipal Income Fund Class A1 has three-year annualized returns of 5.4%. MMIDX has an expense ratio of 0.52% compared with the category average of 0.73%.

