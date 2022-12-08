Buy These 3 MFS Mutual Funds for Great Returns

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $568.6 billion in assets under management as of Nov 30, 2022. The company deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 1,900, who efficiently address its clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and expertise in risk management.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds — MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund MIGFX, MFS Aggressive Growth Allocation Fund MCAGX and Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund MIGKX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in common stocks and other securities. MIGFX focuses on investing its assets in the stocks of companies its advisor believes have above-average earnings growth potential compared to others.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.5%. As of August 2022, MIGFX held 56 issues, with 11.2% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

MFS Aggressive Growth Allocation Fund provides diversification among different asset classes by investing its assets in other mutual funds referred to as underlying funds. The advisor seeks to diversify the fund by geography, in terms of market cap, and by including both growth and value underlying funds.

MFS Aggressive Growth Allocation Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.2%. Joseph C. Flaherty Jr. has been one of the fund managers of MCAGX since 2002.

Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund normally invests the majority of its net assets in stocks. The advisor focuses on stocks with above-average earnings growth potential compared to other companies.

Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.8%. MIGKX has an expense ratio of 0.46% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.