Buy These 3 MFS Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns

Renowned global asset manager, MFS, provides an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth over $575.8 billion as of Nov 30, 2023.

The company has more than 2,000 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFSmutual funds — MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund MIGFX, MFS Blended Research Core Equity MUETX and MFS Total Return MTRRX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in stocks. MIGFX focuses on investing its assets in stocks of companies its advisor believes have above-average earnings growth potential in comparison to others.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.3%. As of August 2023, MIGFX held 55 issues, with 12.5% of its assets invested in Microsoft.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in equity securities, including common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity has three-year annualized returns of 11.1%. Matthew W. Krummell has been one of the fund managers of MUETX since May 2008.

MFS Total Return invests the majority of its assets in equity securities and debt instruments. Debt instruments include corporate bonds, government securities and securitized instruments, while equity securities mainly comprise common stock and other securities that represent ownership interest.

MFS Total Return has three-year annualized returns of 3.2%. MTRRX has an expense ratio of 0.72% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (MIGFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MTRRX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MUETX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.