Buy These 3 MFS Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns

Renowned global asset manager, MFS, provides an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth more than $597.5 billion as of May 31, 2022.

The company has 1,900 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds — MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund OTCAX, MFS New Discovery Value Fund NDVVX and MFS Income Fund Class A MFIOX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund seeks long-term growth of capital. OTCAX invests the majority of its net assets in issuers with medium market capitalizations.

MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.2%. As of February 2022, OTCAX held 97 issues with 3.3% of its assets invested in PerkinElmer Inc.

MFS New Discovery Value Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in common stock, equity interests in real estate investment trusts, and other instruments that their advisors believe are undervalued. NDVVX management also invests in foreign issues.

MFS New Discovery Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.1%. Kevin Schmitz has been one of the fund managers of NDVVX since 2012.

MFS Income Fund Class A seeks capital appreciation and total return, with focus on high current income. MFIOX invests the majority of its net assets in debt instruments issued by U.S. and foreign entities, including instruments below investment-grade, and of issuers located in emerging markets.

MFS Income Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 1.1%. MFIOX has an expense ratio of 0.73% compared with the category average of 0.75%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

