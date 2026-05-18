Buy These 3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Steady Gains

This renowned global asset manager provides a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company aims for a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients in the long run. The three key factors that contributed to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $250 billion as of March 31, 2026. This privately held company has 184 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett has 200 institutional clients and manages assets for clients in more than 30 countries. It invests in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, namely Lord Abbett Income LOGVX, Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield LSYNX and Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund LIFVX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Income primarily invests in investment-grade fixed-income securities, including U.S. and foreign corporate bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, U.S. government-backed debt and inflation-linked investments.

Lord Abbett Income has three-year annualized returns of 5.5%. As of February 2026, LOGVX had 0.9% of its assets invested in NRG Energy.

Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in lower-rated debt securities, also known as high-yield bonds or junk bonds. LSYNX advisors define foreign securities as securities of non-U.S. issuers that are denominated in non-U.S. currencies.

Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield has three-year annualized returns of 9.2%. LSYNX has an expense ratio of 0.37%.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund uses the Consumer Price Index to measure inflation and invests the majority of its assets in inflation-linked derivatives, inflation-indexed fixed-income securities and fixed-income securities. LIFVX may choose to invest in Treasury futures or interest rate swaps.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.4%. Robert A. Lee has been one of the fund managers of LIFVX since 2011.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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