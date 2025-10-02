Buy These 3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Significant Returns

This renowned global asset manager provides a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company aims for a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients in the long run. The three key factors that contributed to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $230 billion as of June 30, 2025. This privately held company has 184 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett has 200 institutional clients and manages assets for clients in more than 30 countries. It invests in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, namely Lord Abbett Global Equity LGCFX, Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield LSYNX and Lord Abbett Affiliated LAFSX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Global Equity aims for capital appreciation by primarily investing in a diversified portfolio of equity securities across companies of any size and nationality.

Lord Abbett Global Equity has three-year annualized returns of 19.2%. As of April 2025, LGCFX had 4.1% of its assets invested in Alphabet.

Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield primarily invests in lower-rated debt instruments, commonly referred to as high-yield or junk bonds. LSYNX advisors consider foreign securities to be those issued by non-U.S. entities and denominated in foreign currencies.

Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield has three-year annualized returns of 9.4%. LSYNX has an expense ratio of 0.36%.

Lord Abbett Affiliated invests most of its net assets in equity securities of large-cap companies, defined as those within the Russell 1000 Index market capitalization range at the time of purchase. The portfolio focuses on U.S. dividend-paying firms that the advisor believes present opportunities for capital appreciation.

Lord Abbett Affiliated has three-year annualized returns of 13.9%. Darnell Azeez has been one of the fund managers of LAFSX since August 2019.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (LAFSX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LGCFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LSYNX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.