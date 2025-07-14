Buy These 3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $222 billion as of March 31, 2025. This privately held company has around 184 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks, and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Below, we share with you three Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz., Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund LGCWX, Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund LIFTX and Lord Abbett Income Fund LOGVX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of foreign and domestic companies. LGCWX advisors choose to invest in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of global issuers irrespective of their market capitalizations.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.8%. By the end of January 2025, LGCWX invested 5.2% of its assets in Alphabet.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund seeks a positive return higher than the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, which measures the rate of inflation in the U.S. economy by investing in a portfolio of fixed-income securities, which consist of inflation-linked derivatives and inflation-indexed fixed-income securities. LIFTX advisors also buy or sell Treasury futures or interest rate swaps to actively manage its portfolio duration.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.6%. LIFTX has an expense ratio of 0.6%.

Lord Abbett Income Fund invests most of its net assets in investment-grade debt (or fixed income) securities, including corporate debt securities of domestic and foreign (including emerging market) issuers that are denominated in U.S. dollars. LOGVX advisors also invest in mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities and inflation-linked investments.

Lord Abbett Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.9%. Robert A. Lee has been one of the fund managers of LOGVX since September 1997.

