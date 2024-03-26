Buy These 3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Attractive Returns

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $193 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. This privately held company has around 184 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, namely Lord Abbett Securities Trust - Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund LGCAX, Lord Abbett Short Duration Income LDLVX and Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund LIFFX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Securities Trust - Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in equity securities of companies irrespective of their nationality or market cap. LGCAX maintains a diversified portfolio.

Lord Abbett Securities Trust - Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.7%. As of October 2023, LGCAX had 4.9% of its assets invested in Alphabet.

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income seeks high income consistent with capital preservation, investing primarily in short-duration debt or fixed-income securities. LDLVX invests the majority of its assets in investment-grade debt securities.

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income has three-year annualized returns of 0.7%. LDLVX has an expense ratio of 0.31%.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund uses the Consumer Price Index to measure inflation and invests the majority of its assets in inflation-linked derivatives, inflation-indexed fixed-income securities, and fixed-income securities. LIFFX may choose to invest in Treasury futures or interest rate swaps.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund has three-year annualized returns of 2.4%. Robert A. Lee has been one of the fund managers of LIFFX since 2011.

