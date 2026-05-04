Buy These 3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds to Mitigate Risks

Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks while seeking returns at a lower level of risk may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid- or small-cap funds and are thus safer.

Companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, these companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.

Blend funds, also called hybrid funds, owe their origin to the graphical representation of their equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds offer a great mix of growth and value investments.

Below, we share with you three large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Advisor Growth Opps (FAGOX), Selected American Shares (SLASX) and American Funds Fundamental Invs (ANCFX). Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy), as we expect these to outperform their peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opps fund seeks capital growth. FAGOX invests primarily in common stocks of both domestic and foreign issuers.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opps fund has three-year annualized returns of 24.5%. As of November 2025, FAGOX had 145 issues and invested 13.8% of its net assets in NVIDIA Corp.

Selected American Shares fund seeks to achieve both capital growth and income. SLASX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities issued by large companies with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion that are of high quality and whose shares are selling at attractive prices.

Selected American Shares has three-year annualized returns of 23%. SLASX has an expense ratio of 0.97%.

American Funds Fundamental Invs fund invests in common stocks of companies that are perceived to provide superior capital growth opportunities, with a focus on those having a history of paying dividends.

American Funds Fundamental Invs has three-year annualized returns of 20.7%. Brady L. Enright has been one of the fund managers of ANCFX since March 2006.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds, investors canclick here to see the complete list of Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.