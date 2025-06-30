Buy These 3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks while seeking returns at a lower level of risk may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid- or small-cap funds and are thus safer.

Companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, these companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.

Blend funds, also called hybrid funds, owe their origin to the graphical representation of their equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds offer a great mix of growth and value investment.

Below, we share with you three large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock Fund FDESX, Voya Growth and Income Portfolio IAVGX and Cambiar Opportunity Fund Portfolio CAMOX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy), as we expect these to outperform their peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies using growth stocks, value stocks, or both strategies. FDESX advisors choose to invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors, such as industry position, as well as market and economic conditions.

Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.2%. As of the end of March 2025, FDESX had 235 issues and invested 6.8% of its net assets in Apple.

Voya Growth and Income Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of companies. IAVGX advisors choose to invest in companies that, according to them, have the potential for capital appreciation and income growth, or both.

Voya Growth and Income Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.5%. IAVGX has an expense ratio of 1.12%.

Cambiar Opportunity Fund Portfolio invests most of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of companies with a market capitalization in excess of $10 billion at the time of purchase. CAMOXadvisor constructs the portfolio on the basis of security-by-security basis, keeping the goal of building a portfolio that strikes a balance between the advisor's conviction in an investment and portfolio diversification.

Cambiar Opportunity Fund Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 9.5%. Brian M. Barish has been one of the fund managers of CAMOX since June 1998.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (FDESX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (IAVGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (CAMOX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.