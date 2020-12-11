Buy These 3 Invesco Mutual Funds Now for Spectacular Returns

With more than $1,294 billion worth of assets under management (as of Nov 30, 2020), Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes.

This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 8,000 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 25 countries.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds. Each earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and the past performance.

Invesco Discovery Fund Class A OPOCX aims for capital growth. The fund invests majority of its assets in common stocks of American companies that its managers consider to have good potential. It mostly focuses on the stocks of small-capitalization companies. OPOCX has three-year annualized returns of 19.4%.

As September 2020 end, OPOCX held 116 issues with 2.47% of its assets invested in Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund Class Y GTSYX aims at long-term capital expansion. The fund invests majority of its assets in equity securities, especially common stocks of small-capitalization issuers. The fund manager considers small-cap issuers not to exceed the largest capitalized issuer included in the Russell 2000Â Index. GTSYX has returned 17.6% in the past three years.

GTSYX has an expense ratio of 0.92% compared with the category average of 1.21%.

Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Fund Class A IEMYX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests majority of its assets in equity securities of issuers in the emerging markets countries. It invests primarily in equity securities and depositary receipts, and common and preferred stocks. IEMYX has three-year annualized returns of 22.3%.

Jeff Feng has been the fund manager of IEMYX since 2018.

