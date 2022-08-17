Buy These 3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Steady Gains

With around $1.45 trillion worth of assets under management as of Jul 31, 2022, Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes.

This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 8,400 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 25 countries.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked invesco mutual funds, viz., Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund OGMYX, Invesco Growth and Income Fund GIFFX and Invesco Growth and Income Fund Class Y ACGMX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies involved in mining, processing or dealing in gold or other metals or minerals, and related ETFs. OGMYX usually invests the majority of its net assets in those securities, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities.

Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.6%. As of April 2022, OGMYX held 112 issues, with 5.4% of its assets invested in Newmont Corporation.

Invesco Growth and Income Fund invests most of its net assets in income-producing equity securities of primarily large-cap companies, which include common stocks and convertible securities. GIFFX invests a small portion of its net assets in foreign issues, which may include depositary receipts.

Invesco Growth and Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.5%. Sergio Marcheli has been one of the fund managers of GIFFX since 2003.

Invesco Growth and Income Fund Class Y invests primarily in income-producing equity securities, including common stocks and convertible securities, mainly in large-cap companies. ACGMX may invest a small portion of its net assets in foreign securities, which may include depositary receipts.

Invesco Growth and Income Fund Class Y has three-year annualized returns of 9.3%. ACGMX has an expense ratio of 0.54% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

