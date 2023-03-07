Buy These 3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Solid Gains

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $1.41 trillion in preliminary assets under management as of Dec 31, 2022. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,000 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through its offices in 25 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invescomutual funds, viz., Invesco Convertible Securities Fund CNSAX, Invesco Discovery Fund OPOCX and Invesco Small Cap Value VSMIX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Invesco Convertible Securities Fund seeks total return by investing primarily in convertible securities, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. CNSAX also invests in below-investment-grade securities, synthetic convertible securities and exchangeable convertible securities.

Invesco Convertible Securities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.4%. As of September 2022, CNSAX held 108 issues, with 7.8% of its assets invested in Total Money Market.

Invesco Discovery Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing mainly in common stocks of small-cap companies having favorable growth prospects. OPOCX defines small-cap companies as ones that, at the time of purchase, remain within the range of market capitalizations of the Russell 2000 Growth Index.

Invesco Discovery Fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.4%. Ronald J. Zibelli Jr. has been one of the fund managers of OPOCX since 2006.

Invesco Small Cap Value seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in securities of small-cap companies. VSMIX invests primarily in common stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued.

Invesco Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 22.7%. VSMIX has an expense ratio of 0.88% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

