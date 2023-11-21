Buy These 3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Remarkable Returns

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $1.49 trillion in preliminary assets under management as of Sep 30, 2023. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,000 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through its offices in 25 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds, viz., Invesco Growth and Income Fund ACGMX, Invesco SteelPath MLP Income MLPDX and Invesco Small Cap Value VSMIX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Invesco Growth and Income Fund invests primarily in income-producing equity securities, including common stocks and convertible securities, mainly in large-cap companies. ACGMX may invest a small portion of its net assets in foreign securities, which may include depositary receipts.

Invesco Growth and Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.1%. As of May 2023, ACGMX held 74 issues, with 3.6% of its assets invested in Wells Fargo.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Income invests the majority of its net assets in master limited partnerships of companies engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources. MLPDX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics in the same industry.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Income has three-year annualized returns of 39.2%. Stuart Cartner has been one of the fund managers of MLPDX since 2010.

Invesco Small Cap Value seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in securities of small-cap companies. VSMIX invests primarily in common stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued.

Invesco Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 25.1%. VSMIX has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

