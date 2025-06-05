Buy These 3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $1.84 trillion in preliminary assets under management as of April 30, 2025. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,400 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through its offices in 26 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds, viz., Invesco Growth and Income ACGMX, Invesco Small Cap Value VSCAX and Invesco Small Cap Value VSMIX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Invesco Growth and Income invests primarily in income-producing equity securities, including common stocks and convertible securities, mainly in large-cap companies. ACGMX may invest a small portion of its net assets in foreign securities, which may include depositary receipts.

Invesco Growth and Income has three-year annualized returns of 7.7%. As of February 2025, ACGMX held 72 issues, with 4.3% of its assets invested in Wells Fargo.

Invesco Small Cap Value invests most of its assets in common stocks of small-cap companies, which, according to the fund’s advisors, are undervalued. VSCAX advisors also invest in derivatives, or other instruments with the same economic characteristics.

Invesco Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 12.4%. Jonathan Mueller has been one of the fund managers of VSCAX since June 2010.

Invesco Small Cap Value seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in securities of small-cap companies. VSMIX invests primarily in common stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued.

Invesco Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 12.7%. VSMIX has an expense ratio of 0.81% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

