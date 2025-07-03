Buy These 3 Invesco Mutual Funds to Buy for Excellent Returns

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $1.84 trillion in preliminary assets under management as of April 30, 2025. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,400 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through its offices in 26 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below, we share with you three Invesco mutual funds, namely Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 MLPFX, Invesco Technology Fund ITYYX and Invesco Value Opportunities Fund VVOIX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in master limited partnerships of companies engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining of minerals and natural resources. MLPFX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics in the same industry.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 fund has three-year annualized returns of 18.7%. As of the end of February 2025, MLPFX had 43 issues and invested 8.4% of its net assets in MPLX.

Invesco Technology Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of companies that are engaged in technology-related industries. ITYYX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics.

Invesco Technology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.7%. ITYYX has an expense ratio of 0.8%

Invesco Value Opportunities Fund invests most of its net assets in a portfolio ofcommon stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities of domestic and foreign (including emerging markets countries) issuers, preferrable of mid-capitalization companies. VVOIX advisors also invest a small portion of its net assets in real estate investment trusts.

Invesco Value Opportunities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.9%. Jonathan Mueller has been one of the fund managers of VVOIX since March 2015.

