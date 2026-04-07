Buy These 3 Health and Fitness Stocks for a Stable Portfolio in Q2

Health and fitness companies benefit from consistent demand due to growing global awareness of health issues and the importance of physical fitness. This trend is supported by the rising rate of lifestyle-related diseases and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare.

The space’s growth is backed by diverse revenue streams including subscriptions, product sales and services, making it attractive to investors seeking long-term gains. Moreover, technological advancements, such as fitness trackers and wearable fitness devices, provide new opportunities for growth and drive further consumer engagement and revenue potential.

Health and fitness companies focus on improving and maintaining physical well-being through products and services including gym memberships, fitness equipment, nutritional supplements and wellness programs.

Here we recommend three Health and Fitness stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank for a stable portfolio in the second quarter of 2026. Their favorable Zacks Rank indicates potential price upside in the near term.

These stocks are: Columbia Sportswear Co. COLM, Garmin Ltd. GRMN and OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. OSW. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our three picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Zacks Rank #1 Columbia Sportswear shows momentum driven by its ACCELERATE strategy, which targets younger consumers through refreshed branding and strong digital marketing. COLM’s product innovation and brand elevation, alongside contributions from the prAna brand in the fourth quarter of 2025, support healthier demand and long-term growth potential.

COLM’s Profit Improvement Program is focused on improving operational efficiency and cost discipline while sustaining investment in brand building. COLM’s financial health remains solid with no debt, strong cash levels, share repurchases and dividends.

Columbia Sportswear has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 2% and -6.2%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 12% over the last 60 days.

Garmin Ltd.

Zacks Rank #1 Garmin is benefiting from strong momentum across the Fitness and Auto OEM segments. While strength in the Fitness segment is primarily attributed to advanced wearables demand, GRMN’s Auto OEM revenues are driven by the increased shipments of domain controllers. Strong momentum across the Aviation, Marine and Outdoor segments is an upside.

Increasing demand in the Americas and EMEA regions is a plus. GRMN’s growing focus on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore opportunities across all business segments is praiseworthy. Our estimates suggest that GRMN’s revenues are expected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during fiscal 2026-2028.

Garmin has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 9.7% and 9.8%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 7.2% over the last 60 days.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Zacks Rank #2 OneSpaWorld Holdings is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land in the United States and internationally.

OSW’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa.

In addition, OSW offers products under the ELEMIS, Grown Alchemist, Kerastase, Keratin Complex, Thermage, Dysport, GoodFeet arch supports, Hyperice, and Megawhite teeth whitening brands.

OneSpaWorld Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 6.6% and 13.1%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.9% over the last 60 days.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.