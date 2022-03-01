Buy These 3 Hartford Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is a renowned insurance company in the United States. The company believes that “human-centric investing can create solutions and advisor tools that not only strengthen bottom lines but [also] strengthen advisor-client relationships by helping investors better realize their true-life goals.”

Hartford Funds — a segment of Hartford Financial Services — had total assets of $152.1 billion under management as of Sep 30, 2021 (excluding affiliated funds of funds). The company manages more than 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds, viz., Hartford MidCap Value Fund Class R5 HMVTX, Hartford Municipal Opportunities Fund Class I HHMIX, and Hartford International Opportunities HLS Fund Class IA HIAOX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Hartford mutual funds.

Hartford MidCap Value Fund Class R5 seeks long-term capital appreciation. HMVTX invests the majority of its assets in mid-cap companies, focusing on securities that it believes are undervalued in the marketplace. It may invest part of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers and non-dollar securities.

Hartford MidCap Value Fund Class R5 has three-year annualized returns of 13.5%. As of the end of January 2022, HMVTX held 79 issues with 2.63% of its assets invested in Centene Corp.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities Fund Class I seeks to provide current income generally exempt from federal income taxes and long-term total return. HHMIX invests in investment grade and non-investment grade municipal securities considered attractive from a yield perspective while considering total return.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities Fund CL I has three-year annualized returns of 3.5%. Timothy D. Haney continues to be one of the fund managers of HHMIX since 2012.

Hartford International Opportunities HLS Fund Class IA seeks long-term growth of capital. HIAOX invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities, including non-dollar securities, and diversifies its investments in different countries throughout the world.

Hartford International Opportunities HLS Fund Class IA has three-year annualized returns of 12.8%. HIAOX has an expense ratio of 0.75% compared with the category average of 0.92%.

