Buy These 3 Hartford Mutual Funds for Brilliant Returns

Hartford Funds, a segment of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., had total assets worth $145.2 billion under management (as of Mar 31, 2021). The company claims to manage more than 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes. It was founded in 1810 and is a well-recognized insurer in the United States.

Hartford Funds focuses on meeting and even exceeding “traditional industry benchmarks” through “human-centric investing.” Management believes that human-centric investing can help create solutions, products and advisor tools to strengthen the company’s bottom line and improve its advisor-client relationships.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Hartford Global Impact Fund Class A HGXAX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests in equity securities of issuers located throughout the world that include non-dollar securities as well as securities of issuers from emerging markets. HGXAX has three-year annualized returns of 16.8%.

Tara Connolly Stilwell has been the fund manager of HGXAX since 2019.

Hartford Core Equity Fund Class A HAIAX targets capital expansion. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of the company that fall under a broad range of market capitalizations. The fund manager tends to focus on large-capitalization companies with market capitalizations similar to those on the S&P 500 Index. HAIAX has three-year annualized returns of 18.8%.

HAIAX has an expense ratio of 0.73% compared with the category average of 0.83%.

The Hartford Strategic Income Fund Class A HSNAX aims for total return in the long run along with growth of current income. The fund invests in debt securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which are expected to offer high returns. HSNAX invests primarily in non-investment grade debt securities including junk bonds and highly rated securities. HSNAX has three-year annualized returns of 7.1%.

As of the end of April 2021, HSNAX held 1,644 issues, with 5.9% of its assets invested in Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210630.

