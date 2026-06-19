Buy These 3 Growth Stocks Now, Ignore the Noise, and Thank Yourself Later

Key Points

Chipotle is pushing toward thousands of additional restaurants, Dutch Bros is still in the early stages of its national rollout, and Ulta continues to expand its reach through new brands, experiences, and customer acquisitions.

Whether it's Chipotle's customer loyalty, Ulta's dominance in prestige beauty, or Dutch Bros' growing cultural appeal, each company has built a brand that can outlast temporary economic slowdowns and competitive pressures.

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There is never a quiet moment in consumer stocks. A tariff headline drops, and restaurant shares fall 10% before lunch. A perfectly healthy brand reports a single quarter of soft traffic and gets written off as broken. A newer competitor enters a category, and suddenly the incumbent is called a dinosaur. This is the rhythm of the market, and it punishes investors who take the noise too seriously.

The three companies below are all sitting inside that noise right now. Each one has a real, long-term case that hasn't changed -- and, in some ways, has gotten stronger -- while the headlines have done their damage.

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These are popular household names that I would invest in right now and forget about.

1. Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) went from Wall Street darling to punching bag in about 12 months. After cutting its sales forecast three times in 2025 and watching shares fall more than 34% from their highs, the stock entered 2026 in a very different position than investors had grown used to. Consumer spending pressure from lower-income households -- which represent about 40% of Chipotle's sales base -- was the primary culprit.

The noise says Chipotle is broken. The company's own actions say something different. CEO Scott Boatwright committed publicly to absorbing tariff-related cost increases last year rather than passing them to customers. This was a direct acknowledgment that the brand's relationship with its customers matters more than short-term margin protection. The company opened between 315 and 345 new restaurants in 2025 and is planning 350 to 370 more in 2026, with international expansion into South Korea, Singapore, and Mexico this year.

That expansion pace is the real story. Unit growth is what drives Chipotle's long-term revenue trajectory, and the company hasn't slowed. By 2029, Chipotle is projecting revenue of $16.1 billion, roughly double current levels. The question isn't whether a bad spending quarter matters -- it does. The question is whether one year of soft traffic changes the arc of a brand that has 4,000 locations and a total addressable market nowhere near saturated. I don't think it does.

2. Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) is down nearly 25% in 2026 while the broader market has risen. The concern driving that disconnect is real: Investors are worried that a cautious consumer will pull back on discretionary beauty purchases, and that new competitors are chipping away at Ulta's position.

What happened in the first quarter of 2026 tells a different story. Ulta's net sales grew 11.1% to $3.16 billion and comparable sales rose 5.3%, beating analyst expectations of 4.5%. The company raised its annual profit forecast afterward. The growth was led by prestige beauty -- the higher-margin tier -- driven by celebrity brand launches including Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty, and Beyoncé's Cécred. These aren't promotional gimmicks. They are the exact kind of cultural collaborations that drive Gen Z and millennial shoppers into stores and keep them coming back.

In April, Ulta held its first-ever consumer event, Ulta Beauty World, in Orlando; tickets sold out almost instantly. That kind of demand doesn't come from a brand in decline. The stock's weakness right now is a valuation story, not a business story. Ulta guided for 6% to 7% net sales growth and low-double-digit earnings-per-share (EPS) growth in fiscal 2026. For a consumer brand with that kind of execution in a year when most discretionary retailers are struggling, the current price looks like a gift.

3. Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is the consumer growth stock most investors know exists but can't quite bring themselves to buy, because it always seems to be priced for perfection. The noise around Dutch Bros is that it's just another coffee chain in a world that already has Starbucks, and that its valuation doesn't leave room for error.

That framing misses what's actually happening. Dutch Bros raised prices only about 30% since 2019, compared to Starbucks' 50%-plus increases. In a market where consumers are acutely price-conscious, that gap is a genuine competitive advantage -- and it's showing up in market share. Mizuho's senior beverage analyst has publicly identified Dutch Bros as the top contender in the coffee sector specifically because of this pricing positioning.

The company reported a record financial year in 2025 and plans to open at least 181 new system shops in 2026 alone. Its long-term target is more than 7,000 potential locations -- it currently has just over 1,000. For context, Starbucks has more than 17,000 U.S. locations. Dutch Bros is a brand in the early chapters of its national footprint.

What sealed this as a long-term story for me is the consumer packaged goods expansion. In February 2026, Dutch Bros launched at-home coffee products -- iced lattes, coffee pods, creamers, and ground coffee -- available through Amazon and Walmart. That move takes Dutch Bros from a regional drive-thru experience to a national consumer brand that lives in your fridge and pantry. That's a different business than the one most investors are pricing.

The noise will continue. The growth will, too.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Dutch Bros, Starbucks, Ulta Beauty, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short June 2026 $36 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.