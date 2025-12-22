Buy These 3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that has been providing investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies span asset classes, industries and geographies. As of March 31, 2025, GSAM had $3.2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 34 offices worldwide. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs' technology, risk management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate through proprietary strategies, partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, namely Goldman Sachs Energy Infrastructure Fund GAMPX, Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund GLCTX and Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights GTTTX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Goldman Sachs Energy Infrastructure Fund primarily allocates its assets to both U.S. and international energy infrastructure. GAMPX advisors typically invest in a mix of equity and fixed-income securities.

Goldman Sachs Energy Infrastructure Fund has three-year annualized returns of 17.3%. As of August 2025, GAMPX held 27 issues, with 8.9% of its assets invested in Enbridge.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund primarily invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a broadly diversified portfolio of large-cap domestic and foreign equity securities that are traded in the United States.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund has three-year annualized returns of 25.8%. GLCTX has an expense ratio of 0.66%.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights commits the majority of its net assets to a broadly diversified portfolio of equity holdings in small-cap U.S. companies, as well as foreign issuers listed and traded in the United States.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights has three-year annualized returns of 11.2%. Dennis Walsh has been one of the fund managers of GTTTX since March 2013.

