Buy These 3 Glenmede Mutual Funds for Consistent Gains

Glenmede Investment Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Glenmede Trust Company. It is a global investment manager, providing mutual fund investments for individual and institutional clients using an active investment approach. Glenmede was established in 1956, but mutual fund investments were first introduced in 1988. It considers a variety of factors, such as the economy, a company's fundamental parameters, and its share price when constructing an investment portfolio. The in-house research team and models make all decisions regarding its portfolios. This makes it a quality investment option.

We have chosen three Glenmede mutual funds, Glenmede Disciplined US Eq Ptf (GTLOX), Glenmede Secured Options (GTSOX) and Glenmede Disciplined US Small Cap Eq Ptf (GQSCX), which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Glenmede Disciplined US Eq Ptf fund invests most of its assets in large-cap equity securities, mainly common stocks.

Vladimir de Vassal has been the lead manager of GTLOX since Feb. 27, 2004. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Applied Materials, Inc. (2.3%), Intel Corp (2.2%) and Alphabet Inc. (2.1%) as of Jan. 1, 2026.

GTLOX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.1% and 8.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.86%. GTLOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

Glenmede Secured Options fund invests most of its assets in secured option strategies using covered calls and secured puts on stock index ETFs, indices and individual stocks.

Sean E. Heron has been the lead manager of GTSOX since June 30, 2010. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Options (93.5%), Us Treasury Bills (16.1%) and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (4.5%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

GTSOX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.7% and 6.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.87%. GTSOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Glenmede Disciplined US Small Cap Eq Ptf fund invests most of its assets in the common stock of small-cap companies.

Alexander R. Atanasiu has been the lead manager of GQSCX since Nov. 13, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like ACM Research, Inc. (1.5%), Constellium SE (1.5%) and DNOW Inc. (1.7%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

GQSCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14.3% and 9.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.85%. GQSCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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